 Preservation Hall Taps Dave Grohl, Elvis Costello for Livestream Show - Rolling Stone
Preservation Hall Jazz Band Taps Dave Grohl, Elvis Costello for Livestream Benefit

Spotify will match donations up to $10 million

Angie Martoccio

elvis costello dave grohl

Tracey Paddison/Shutterstock; Drew Altizer/Shutterstock

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band has enlisted Dave Grohl, Elvis Costello and others for “‘Round Midnight Preserves,” a livestream benefit concert set for June 20th.

Hosted by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s Ben Jaffe and directed by photographer Danny Clinch, the event will feature live performances as well as archived performances and interviews. Beck, Dave Matthews, Jim James, Nathaniel Rateliff, Irma Thomas, Jon Batiste, PJ Morton are also featured on the lineup.

The concert was inspired by the “Midnight Preserves” series at the annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, created by Jaffe in 2012. “Every year we look forward to Midnight Preserves as a way to connect with our fans and old friends,” Jaffe said in a statement. “Just about everyone I’m friends with today I’ve met through music or a musical collaboration that came out of Midnight Preserves. It’s a blessing to have met so many incredible humans and to have shared our stage and their stage.”

The concert will stream on the Preservation Hall Foundation’s website at 9 pm E.T., as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. Virtual admission is free, but Spotify will match donations up to $10 million towards its COVID-19 Music Relief fund. A live auction will also be held, offering four tickets to shows by the featured artists as well as seats to the Preservation Hall in New Orleans.

