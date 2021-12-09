Premiere: Hear ‘Neo and Trinity Theme’ From ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Soundtrack

Ahead of the much-anticipated Dec. 22 arrival of The Matrix Resurrections, as well as the release of the sequel’s soundtrack next week, Rolling Stone is premiering “Neo and Trinity Theme” from the film’s score.

The “Exomorph Remix” of the theme was made by Johnny Kilmek and Tom Tykwer, the co-composers of The Matrix Resurrections score; the Oscar-nominated duo of electronica musician Klimek and Run Lola Run director/composer Tykwer have worked together for over 20 years, dating back to the latter’s 1997 film Winter Sleepers.

The multi-suite “Neo and Trinity Theme” opens with an ascending ambient piece before breaking into a full-on rave over the middle third of the track. The theme — which, given its length and track list placement, would fit well in the film’s end credits — closes with a strings section before the electronica beats reemerge to bring the song to its conclusion.

In addition to Klimek and Tykwer’s 25-track score, The Matrix Resurrections soundtrack, due out Dec. 17 via Warner Bros/Watertower Music, also features remixes from artists like Marcel Dettmann, Moderna, and Thomas Fehlmann and more DJs who played a pivotal role in the underground music scene centered around the famed Berlin nightclub Berghain.

The film itself opens simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 22. The movie – the franchise’s first film since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions – released its second trailer earlier this week, with Keanu Reeves’ Neo proclaiming that he still knows kung-fu.

The Matrix Resurrections Soundtrack Track List

1. Opening – The Matrix Resurrections

2. Two and the Same

3. Meeting Trinity

4. It’s in My Mind

5. I Fly or I Fall

6. Set and Setting

7. Into the Train

8. Exit the Pod

9. The Dojo

10. Enter IO

11. Inside IO

12. Escape

13. Broadcast Depth

14. Exiles

15. Factory Fight

16. Bullet Time

17. Recruiting

18. Infiltration

19. I Like Tests

20. I Can’t Be Her

21. Simulatte Brawl

22. Swarm

23. Sky Scrape

24. My Dream Ended Here

25. Neo and Trinity Theme (Johnny Klimek & Tom Tykwer Exomorph Remix)

26. Opening – The Matrix Resurrections (Alessandro Adriani Remix)

27. My Dream Ended Here (Marcel Dettmann Remix)

28. Nosce (Almost Falling Remix)

29. Bullet Time (Moderna Remix)

30. Back to the Matrix (Eclectic Youth Remix)

31. Welcome to the Crib (System 01 Remix)

32. Flowing (Thomas Fehlmann Remix)

33. Temet (Esther Silex & Kotelett Remix)

34. Choice (Psychic Health Remix)

35. Monumental (Gudrun Gut Remix)