Premiere: Hear ‘Neo and Trinity Theme’ From ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Soundtrack

Ahead of the much-anticipated Dec. 22 arrival of The Matrix Resurrections, as well as the release of the sequel’s soundtrack next week, Rolling Stone is premiering “Neo and Trinity Theme” from the film’s score.
The “Exomorph Remix” of the theme was made by Johnny Kilmek and Tom Tykwer, the co-composers of The Matrix Resurrections score; the Oscar-nominated duo of electronica musician Klimek and Run Lola Run director/composer Tykwer have worked together for over 20 years, dating back to the latter’s 1997 film Winter Sleepers.
The multi-suite “Neo and Trinity Theme” opens with an ascending ambient piece before breaking into a full-on rave over the middle third of the track. The theme — which, given its length and track list placement, would fit well in the film’s end credits — closes with a strings section before the electronica beats reemerge to bring the song to its conclusion.
In addition to Klimek and Tykwer’s 25-track score, The Matrix Resurrections soundtrack, due out Dec. 17 via Warner Bros/Watertower Music, also features remixes from artists like Marcel Dettmann, Moderna, and Thomas Fehlmann and more DJs who played a pivotal role in the underground music scene centered around the famed Berlin nightclub Berghain.
The film itself opens simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 22. The movie – the franchise’s first film since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions – released its second trailer earlier this week, with Keanu Reeves’ Neo proclaiming that he still knows kung-fu.
The Matrix Resurrections Soundtrack Track List
1. Opening – The Matrix Resurrections
2. Two and the Same
3. Meeting Trinity
4. It’s in My Mind
5. I Fly or I Fall
6. Set and Setting
7. Into the Train
8. Exit the Pod
9. The Dojo
10. Enter IO
11. Inside IO
12. Escape
13. Broadcast Depth
14. Exiles
15. Factory Fight
16. Bullet Time
17. Recruiting
18. Infiltration
19. I Like Tests
20. I Can’t Be Her
21. Simulatte Brawl
22. Swarm
23. Sky Scrape
24. My Dream Ended Here
25. Neo and Trinity Theme (Johnny Klimek & Tom Tykwer Exomorph Remix)
26. Opening – The Matrix Resurrections (Alessandro Adriani Remix)
27. My Dream Ended Here (Marcel Dettmann Remix)
28. Nosce (Almost Falling Remix)
29. Bullet Time (Moderna Remix)
30. Back to the Matrix (Eclectic Youth Remix)
31. Welcome to the Crib (System 01 Remix)
32. Flowing (Thomas Fehlmann Remix)
33. Temet (Esther Silex & Kotelett Remix)
34. Choice (Psychic Health Remix)
35. Monumental (Gudrun Gut Remix)