Children of Rap: Meet Prana Supreme Diggs

Prana Supreme Diggs, 18, may have grown up the daughter of hip-hop royalty — Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA and Wu-Tang vocalist Tekitha Washington — but she’s a born rock & roll fan. So, it’s only natural that she and her mother have their own rock-tinged duo, Tekitha and Prana.

“The kind of music I was first drawn to was rock music,” she tells Rolling Stone in our original video (above). “My dad and my mom both listen to so much rock, and I think they’re both rock stars in their own right.” As such, Supreme is a big fan of such bands as Queens of the Stone Age and System of a Down — and, of course, head-banging.

Diggs had an early start when it came to making music; she got in the game at age three. When she was 15, she teamed up with Washington to form their own band. The duo lived in Nashville, Tennessee, as the time, which Diggs says had a direct influence on the kind of music they chose to make.

“We didn’t really know it was Americana music going into it,” she says. “The musicians that have been helping us craft the sound have interjected that Nashvilleness to it and that Americananess to it. It’s been a perfect — and very natural — fit.”

Despite her predilection for rock & roll, Diggs has always felt the influence of Wu-Tang on her life; she even went into the studio with them more than once. “I still listen to the 36 Chambers album all the time,” she says. “That’s great music.”

And although she is very much her parents’ child, Diggs is clearly her own person. “[Social activism] plays even more of a role in my daily life,” she says. “When I think about opening a clothing brand, I think about, ‘OK, I want this to be sustainable clothing.’ In addition to being an artist, she’s is also Creative Director of 36 Chambers Clothing.

“Seeing my dad delve into film… and acting… he’s really getting to do all the things that he wants to do,” she says. “Now I get to do that at 18. I have a lot of interests and I don’t think, as of right now, I can imagine a world where I give up any of them — it’s food, it’s fashion, it’s music, it’s creative directing. I just have so many ambitions.”