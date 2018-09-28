Posthumous Leonard Cohen Album in the Works

A posthumous Leonard Cohen album is in the works, according to the late artist’s son, Adam. In an interview with CBC’s q, which airs on Monday, Cohen said he has been working on an unfinished collection of songs by his father.

Cohen, who served as his father’s producer on final album, You Want it Darker, said he expects it to be released next year.

“I was tasked with finishing a few more songs of his that we started together on the last album, so his voice is literally still in my life,” Cohen said. “It’s a bizarre and delicious entanglement.”

“To make a long story short, I believe that there are some really beautiful new songs of Leonard Cohen that no one’s heard that are at some point going to come out,” he said, adding that unlike the songs on You Want it Darker, which reflected on death, the tone of this material “resembles his older work, something more romantic.”

“There are these songs that exist that he wanted finished, these incredible powerful readings that were set to music,” he explained. “It’s going to surprise and delight.”

Leonard Cohen’s final book of poetry, The Flame, is due out on October 2nd. It comprises previously unpublished poems and selections from his notebooks.