 The Postal Service Host All-Star Auditions in New Voting PSA - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Bunny Lee, Influential Reggae Producer, Dead at 79
Home Music Music News

The Postal Service Audition Anne Hathaway, Kenny G, Slash, and More in Get Out the Vote PSA

All-star clip made for HeadCount’s Make Your Vote Count campaign

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Postal Service sit through a slew of chaotic auditions in a new get-out-the-vote PSA for HeadCount’s Make Your Vote Count campaign.

The video was directed by Tom Scharpling, who helmed a similar clip the Postal Service released in 2013 to mark the 10th-anniversary reissue of Give Up. In the new clip, the band is once again joined by Dave from Sub Pop (a fictional and overzealous employee, played by comedian Jon Daly) who wants to add an additional 40 people to the Postal Service  (“Like two-and-half Polyphonic Sprees!”) and embark on a massive, mask-less fall tour to get the word out about voting.

Although Ben Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis quickly ax that idea for all the obvious pandemic-related reasons, Dave still convinces them to sit through the auditions he organized. The procession of talent includes Huey Lewis playing harmonica, Big Freedia promising to teach Postal Service fans how to shake, comedian Aparna Nancherla fumbling through Hamilton’s “Aaron Burr, Sir,” Slash trying to convince Dave that Duff McKagan is a member of Guns ’N Roses, and Rick Springfield begging for the gig after revealing he sunk all his money into a floating casino that, well, sunk.

The clip also includes snippets of actual Postal Service covers performed by Japanese Breakfast, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susanna Hoffs, Caroline Polachek, and Kenny G. At the end of the clip, Anne Hathaway appears and starts singing an incredibly slow version of “Such Great Heights” for her audition, but quickly stops herself and cracks, “Oh that’s the Iron and Wine version.”

In This Article: The Postal Service

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.