Post Malone Takes Back Top Spot on Artists 500

Post Malone barely bested Youngboy Never Broke Again to claim the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of November 1st through November 7th.

The two rappers were separated by about 100,000 streams, with Post Malone bringing in 124.6 million for the week, while Youngboy NBA notched 124.5 million. Posty’s numbers were bolstered by the continued success of his latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, which returned to Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 79,300 album-equivalent units, as his single “Circles” hit Number Three on the Top 100 Songs chart with 16.5 million streams. Meanwhile, Youngboy NBA’s latest album, AI Youngboy 2, hit Number Three on the Top 200, moving 68,400 album-equivalent units, much of which came from a whopping 82.4 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Last week’s Artist 500 chart-topper Kanye West fell to Number Three, notching 105.1 million streams, as his new album, Jesus Is King, also ceded the Number One spot on the Top 200 to Hollywood’s Bleeding, falling to Number Two with 72,900 album-equivalent units. West also saw all but one Jesus Is King track fall out of the Top 10 of the Top 100 chart, with “Follow God” falling to Number Eight with 13.1 million streams. Artists 500 regulars Drake and DaBaby rounded out the Top Five with 97.7 million and 74.6 million streams, respectively.

Coming in at Number Six was Young Thug, who notched 59.5 million streams as his song “Hot” saw a belated rise to Number One on the Top 100 thanks to a new remix featuring Travis Scott. Behind Thugger came more Artists 500 mainstays, Taylor Swift (59.1 million), Travis Scott (58.8 million), Summer Walker (50 million) and Billie Eilish (49.3 million). And while no one saw a particular huge rise this week, Selena Gomez notably fell from Number 13 to Number 31, even as her latest single, “Lose You to Love Me” landed at Number Two on the Top 100 with 16.4 million streams.