Post Malone Cameos in Trailer for ‘Wrath of Man’ Starring Jason Statham

Jason Statham stars as a rogue cash truck security guard in Wrath of Man, the latest action heist flick from director Guy Ritchie. The film opens in theaters on May 7th.

Based on the 2004 French thriller Le Convoyeur (Cash Truck), Wrath of Man follows Statham’s security guard character as he stamps out an attempted heist with his coworkers, only to surprise them all with his cold, precise marksmanship. (As seen in the trailer, Post Malone cameos as one of the would-be robbers who takes a direct headshot from Statham.)

As the rest of the team speculates over his background and where he may have come from, it’s revealed that Statham’s character lost his son in another robbery, and that he’s been on a calculated mission to seek revenge ever since.

Along with Statham and Post Malone, Wrath of Man‘s cast includes Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia Oparei, Eddie Marsan and Scott Eastwood. Ritchie adapted the script from Le Convoyeur with Ivan Atkinson and Mam Davies, and produced the film with Atkinson and Bill Block.

Wrath of Man also marks Statham and Ritchie fourth film together, and first in over 15 years. The actor notably appeared in the director’s first two flicks, 1998’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and 2000’s Snatch, as well as 2005’s Revolver; they’re also reportedly working together on another new movie, Five Eyes.