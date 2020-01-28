Post Malone, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky Lead 2020 Rolling Loud Miami

Post Malone, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky will headline the 2020 lineup of Rolling Loud Festival’s flagship Miami event, which takes place May 8th through the 10th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, Swae Lee, Juicy J, A$AP Ferg, Tyga, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, T-Pain, YG, Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, Young M.A, Lil Baby, Rico Nasty, DaBaby, Action Bronson, Curren$y, Trippie Redd, Gunna and Lil Pump also lead the three-day event.

Other performers include Lil Tecca, $uicideboy$, Wale, Pop Smoke, Chief Keef, Fetty Wap, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Keed, Soulja Boy, Smokepurpp, Nav, Sheck Wes, Blueface, Saweetie and Ski Mask the Slump God. The full line-up is available below in the official poster.

ROLLING LOUD MIAMI 2020 ON SALE FRIDAY, JAN 31 @ 10AM EThttps://t.co/FiJQl89vyr pic.twitter.com/GOO8T9zsNb — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) January 27, 2020

Tickets — ranging from the standard General Admission to a “three-day VIP Munchies Experience” — go on sale Friday, January 31st at 10 a.m. ET.

The 2020 installment of the Miami edition follows the Los Angeles event in December. Chance the Rapper, Future, A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Lil Baby and Playboi Carti headlined that 2019 installment; Juice WRLD was scheduled to perform, but the 21-year-old rapper died six days before the festival launched.

Rolling Loud also staged events in Miami, Australia, the Bay Area and New York City in 2019; the latter iteration drew controversy after removing five emcees from its lineup following a request from the New York Police Department that warned of “public safety concerns.” A Hong Kong event was canceled amid security concerns due to political unrest.