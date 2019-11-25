RS Charts: Post Malone Stays on Top, Tory Lanez Rises on Artists 500

Post Malone was Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart once again while Torey Lanez saw a big jump to shake up the top 10 for the week of November 15th through November 21st.

Post Malone had yet another impressive week, clocking 112.7 million song streams, with “Circles” hitting Number Four on the Top 100 Songs chart with 15.4 million streams and Hollywood’s Bleeding landing at Number Three on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 70,500 album-equivalent units. Behind him, YoungBoy Never Broke Again came in at Number Two with 103.6 million streams, while Drake fell at Number Three with 96.2 million streams.

Coming in at Number Four, however, was rapper Tory Lanez, who notched 89.8 million song streams following the release of his new album, Chixtape 5. The LP debuted at Number Two on the Top 200, moving 85,700 album units, while two album tracks cracked the top 25 on the Top 100: The previously-released offering, “Jerry Sprunger,” featuring T-Pain, hit Number 15 with 11.5 million streams, while album cut “The Take,” debuted at Number 25 with 9.1 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The rest of the top 10 featured DaBaby at Five with 74.9 million streams, Billie Eilish at Six with 73.5 million, Kanye West at Seven with 66 million, Taylor Swift at Eight with 63.8 million, Luke Combs at Nine with 62.5 million at Travis Scott at 10 with 55 million. There was a good amount of movement outside the Top 10, however, with Trippie Redd jumping from Number 21 to Number 13 with 47.6 million streams following the release of his new song “Death,” which debuted at Number 51 on the Top 100 with 7.2 million streams (expect the rapper to rise even more next week following the release of another new track, “6 Kiss,” featuring Juice WRLD and YNW Melly). A Boogie wit da Hoodie saw a similar jump, going from Number 27 to Number 15 with 47.1 million streams as his new track, “Reply,” debuted at Number 14 on the Top 100 with 12.7 million streams.

One of the most interesting facets of this week’s Artists 500 chart involved Celine Dion, whose new album, Courage, debuted at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart. Usually that translates to a big rise on the Artists 500, and Dion did jump a whopping 218 spots — though last week she was at Number 480 and this week, Number 262. The Artists 500 rankings are rooted in streaming, and Courage only clocked 3.6 million song streams, but Dion is one of the few artists still capable of actually moving LPs, and her Number One album was fueled by 112,800 album sales.