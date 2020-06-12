Tyla Yaweh Recruits Post Malone, Tommy Lee for New Song ‘Tommy Lee’

Tyla Yaweh recruits Post Malone and Tommy Lee for the rapper’s new song “Tommy Lee,” an ode to the Mötley Crüe drummer and his lavish lifestyle.

On Friday, Yaweh and Malone released the video for “Tommy Lee,” featuring the duo driving in ATVs and limousines in what looks like Utah, where Malone has been spending his COVID-19 quarantine. However, the titular drummer does not appear in the video.

“Pull up wit a drum like I’m Tommy Lee/Yaweh got a stick came to rock with me,” Malone says on the track. “Living life like a rockstar/Pulling up stretch limousines.”

“Tommy Lee” is the first collaboration between Malone and Yaweh, who signed to Malone’s label. Lee himself provides the drums on the track, as he told Sirius XM’s Highly Debatable (via Loudwire) that he laid down his own beats over the demo drums.

“It’s basically living that rock-star life that people in hip-hop always seem to talk about,” Lee said of the track.

Yaweh told NME, “Tommy Lee just doesn’t give a fuck and I love that.”

Lee previously featured on Malone’s Beerbongs and Bentleys track “Over Now.” “I’ve known him for a while and that dude is a rock star, let me tell you. He’s a freaking maniac,” Lee added of Malone.