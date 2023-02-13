fbpixel
Too Much Ink

Post Malone Turned Away From Australian Bar Because of His Face or Neck Tattoos

The QT Hotel issued the artist an apology after he shared that he had "never really experienced anything like that”
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Post Malone attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Post Malone was turned away at an Australian bar that prohibits face and neck tattoos Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The dress code at QT hotel in Perth, Australia, goes a bit further than no shirt, no shoes, no service. Post Malone attempted to enter the location’s rooftop bar but said he was turned away by security for violating their policy prohibiting “face, neck, and offensive tattoos.”

“They turned me away for my tattoos,” the singer, who has more than six dozen tattoos, including at least 12 on his face, told The West Australian. “I’ve never really experienced anything like that.”

Malone rerouted his night, ending up at a different rooftop bar nearby where he reportedly supplied drinks to the 18 Knots patrons, including a number of fans. QT Hotels, meanwhile, were drafting up an apology for not welcoming him with open arms.

“At QT, we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual. QT has been recognized for this for many years,” a representative for the hotel told Daily Mail Australia. “However, on Saturday night, our third-party security did not exercise the appropriate discretion, and we take full responsibility for this. We sincerely apologize to the individuals affected.”

Sunday marked Malone’s final show supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers on a six-date stadium run in Australia. The shows followed his own Twelve Carat tour with Roddy Ricch.

