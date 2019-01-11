See Post Malone, Swae Lee’s Behind-the-Scenes Footage in New ‘Sunflower’ Video

Post Malone and Swae Lee have unveiled a new video for their Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack hit, “Sunflower.” The black-and-white visual follows a previously released video for the song, which features clips from the Golden Globe-winning animated film.

The new visual offers behind-the-scenes footage in the studio while the artists are cutting the track, interspersed with scenes of the pair performing onstage and also from the red carpet film premiere. “Me and this guy right here, he’s the genius behind everything and we’re just making trouble,” Post Malone says of Swae Lee while on the red carpet.

Post Malone will appear in the NBC special Elvis All-Star Tribute next month and he’s also been tapped to perform during Bonnaroo in June. His LP Beerbongs & Bentleys, which includes another Swae Lee collaboration “Spoil My Night,” is nominated for Grammy Album of the Year.

He recently admitted winning would be a big deal for him: “Didn’t Kanye say, ‘I keep my Grammys in my sock drawer’? Sure, fine, it’s cool to hate on them, but it’s also cool to have [the awards] because what we do isn’t normal. I think of it this way: We’re supposed to be in college, but instead we’re here, traveling around the world and working our asses off. For artists like us, it’s cool to be acknowledged. It’s like getting an A or something. For our art. For something we made ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Swae Lee released Rae Sremmurd’s triple album, Sr3MM with his brother Slim Jxmmi last year alongside a bevy of hit features.