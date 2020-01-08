Post Malone Tapped to Play Super Bowl Weekend Show in Miami

Post Malone is bringing his bag of tricks to Magic City this month, with a special show to kick off Super Bowl weekend in Miami. The singer is headlining “Bootsy on the Water,” a one night, pop-up event that brings L.A. hotspot Bootsy Bellows to a select crowd in Miami.

The event, happening January 31, will take over a custom-built 40,000 square foot space along Biscayne Bay. In addition to Malone, there will be sets by DJs Zack Bia, Devin Lucien and IRIE, who’s known as a local fixture in Miami (when he’s not doing residencies in Vegas). Organizers, The h.wood Group, also promise “special surprises throughout the night.”

This is the seventh year that The h.wood Group has thrown a Super Bowl event. Last year’s headliners were Gucci Mane, Tiesto and French Montana, and previous Bootsy Bellows pop-ups have featured everyone from Justin Bieber to Travis Scott. The concerts have also attracted a slew of celebs, from Chris Evans to Kendall Jenner.

With similar bold-face names expected at this year’s event (produced in conjunction with In The Know Experiences and The Network Advisory), tickets to “Bootsy on the Water” won’t come cheap, starting at a cool $1000 for a seat at a shared “VIP Table.” Organizers are also offering up private yachts to take guests to the event (entering through a private marina of course) and even a $65,000 package that gets you and 11 guests a helicopter ride to the event and a table right in front of the stage.

The link between entertainment and sports is nothing new for The h.wood Group, who have a field-level Bootsy Bellows-themed VIP area at Los Angeles Rams games inside LA’s Memorial Coliseum. But this event has the added appeal of taking place during one of the biggest sporting weekends of the year, with one of the biggest artists in the country right now as the headliner. John Terzian and Brian Toll, co-owners of The h.wood Group say, “combining sports, entertainment and music only happens like this once a year [and] ‘Bootsy On the Water’ will be a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

The event takes place two nights before the 54th Super Bowl. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been announced as the halftime performers at the big game. As for Malone, his Super Bowl weekend performance comes as he prepares to kick off the second North American leg of his “Runaway Tour.” After his Miami gig, his tour resumes February 4 in Omaha.

Tickets for “Bootsy on the Water” are available online at bootsysb.com.