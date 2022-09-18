Post Malone Injures Ribs in Stage Fall, Powers Through to Finish St. Louis Show

Post Malone sustained a rib injury in a stage fall Saturday night during his St. Louis show after the rapper accidentally fell into an open trap door.

Midway through the concert, during his performance of “Circles,” Malone unknowingly walked toward where the stage door — used to shuttle equipment to and from the stage — was still open. Malone then partially plunged into the gap, slamming his ribs on the stage and, after a few moments of writhing in pain, called over for medical assistance.

After tending to his wounds backstage for roughly 15 minutes, Malone came back out and thanked fans for their patience. “There was a big-ass hole in the stage,” Malone told the crowd.

While still clutching his ribs, Malone powered through and closed out his St. Louis concert with an abbreviated set that include “Rockstar,” “Cooped Up” with Roddy Ricch, “Sunflower” and “White Iverson.” (In total, the St. Louis gig featured 17 songs, a handful less than the 22 tracks he’s been averaging during his Twelve Carat Tour.)

As of now, Malone is still scheduled to perform Sunday night at Columbus, Ohio’s Nationwide Arena.