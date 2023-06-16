Post Malone Receives Special Songwriters Hall of Fame Award

Post Malone’s tunesmithery was rewarded Thursday night when the Songwriters Hall of Fame gave him the Hal David Starlight Award, named for the lyricist who wrote “Walk on By,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose” with the late Burt Bacharach. The trophy recognizes young songwriters impacting the music world with original songs.

“I don’t think that I’m deserving of it but I’m so honored and so happy to be among so many legendary names and so many legendary people,” the rapper, whose biggest hits include “Rockstar,” “Psycho,” and “Circles,” told The Associated Press on the red carpet. Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, will release a new album, Austin, on July 28.

At the event, Post performed his 2016 song, “Feeling Whitney,” solo with an acoustic guitar. He allowed his voice to warble on the track where it was smooth on the original version on his 2016 album, Stoney.

“At least what I’m saying is listened to,” Post said on the red carpet. “So it’s really exciting, and it’s really, really cool. And the kid who was sitting on my bed at 12, writing his own songs, making his own beats, is super pumped. That’s the guy I wanna be.”

The Hall of Fame also recognized the talents of inductees Glen Ballard (who cowrote Alanis Morrissette’s Jagged Little Pill and Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”), Gloria Estefan, Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley (the Guy and Blackstreet member) and Liz Rose (songwriter for Taylor Swift). Lyricist Tim Rice, who collaborated with Andrew Lloyd Webber on some of his biggest musicals and on many of Disney’s hit films, received the Johnny Mercer Award (named for the lyricist behind “Moon River” and “Autumn Leaves”). CBS’ Anthony Mason received the Patron of the Arts Award.

“It’s very close to my heart, what can I tell you?” Estefan told the AP about the induction. “[Being a songwriter is] what I am in my core. That’s what’s saved me throughout my life – other people’s music, other people’s lyrics – it was a big, big honor for me. It was very special for me.”