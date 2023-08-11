See Post Malone Wake Up the Neighborhood in ‘Something Real’ Live Performance

Post Malone experiences something that falls between a religious epiphany and a therapeutic breakthrough while pacing around somebody’s roof in Los Angeles in a new, live-performance video of his Austin song “Something Real.” In the clip, he steps on the shingles of a home as stadium lights, which look a bit like something out of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, flash around him. “Give me something I can feel,” he sings along with a gospel choir before breaking with logic to bleat, “like a cigarette just so I can breathe.” Improbably, everyone in the neighborhood seems to be OK with it, since nobody calls the cops, and they’re all probably Post fans anyway. Trending Johnny Hardwick, Voice of Conspiracy Nut Dale Gribble on 'King of the Hill,' Dead at 64 Tory Lanez After 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: 'I Refuse to Apologize' Rauw Alejandro Didn’t Need to Share His Rosalia Breakup Song With the Entire World Carrie Underwood Stuns Guns N' Roses Fans With Motörhead Cover

The clip, part of Vevo’s Official Live Performances series, follows Austin cuts “Overdrive” and “Green Thumb.” “These videos really showcase how special this new album is to me,” Post said in a statement. “I’m extremely lucky to be able to bring the songs to life with Vevo. Thank you all so very much for watching and listening.”

In a recent interview with Apple Music 1, Post explained how becoming a father has helped him quell his hard-partying habits. “Having a baby really put a lot into perspective, and it’s really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy,” he said. “But it’s the most beautiful thing.” In the same interview, he said he wanted to slow down and enjoy life more. “I just want to take some time now, and you mentioned all the accouterment of success and everything that comes with that — now I just want to take a second and enjoy it,” he said.