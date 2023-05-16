Post Malone Announces Self-Titled Album ‘Austin’

Twelve Carat Toothache, the fourth studio album from Post Malone, arrived less than a year ago, but the musician is already ready to move on. Malone announced that his self-titled album Austin will arrive on July 28, featuring his latest and upcoming singles, “Chemical” and “Mourning,” which is set for release on Friday, May 19.

“I wanted to say that I love you guys so very fucking much,” Malone shared in an Instagram Reel. “I’m here on tour in Europe right now, and I wanted to tell you guys that I have an album coming out this summer on July 28. It’s called Austin. Like my name — that is my name.”

He added: “It’s been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me, at least — trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff. I played guitar on every song on the record, and it was a really, really fun experience, and I’m super, super excited to share it with you.”

Malone released “Chemical” in April, and the single has already out-streamed all but four songs on Twelve Carat Toothache, signaling something of a creative revival for the musician who dominated streaming with his earlier albums Hollywood’s Bleeding, Beerbongs & Bentleys, and Stoney.

“Mourning,” the next single, will provide more clarity on the direction of Austin. “I’m super excited to get that out for you guys,” Malone shared. “We just shot a music video in Scotland is absolutely stunning up there. And there’s a big ass ice cube and which I thought was pretty badass. But I’m super excited for you guys to hear it.”

Closing out his message, he added: “I love you guys so very much, and I keep, you know, I hope you guys just keep fucking being amazing. And keep spreading love and just keep being yourself, and I fucking love y’all man.”