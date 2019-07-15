Post Malone Announces Runaway Tour in North America

Post Malone has announced the Runaway Tour, a set of North American tour dates beginning on September 14th in Tacoma, WA, and wrapping up November 20th at The Forum in Los Angeles. “Sunflower” collaborator Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will open on most dates. The tour will include a headlining show at the Voodoo Music and Arts Experience in New Orleans, LA, running October 25th through 27th, as well as a set at the Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful, running September 20th through 22nd.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday, July 19th at 10:00 am local time, with a Citi card presale running from Tuesday, July 16th at 10:00 am local time until Thursday, July 18th at 10:00 pm local time.

Earlier this month, Post Malone released the Fifties-era music video for “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug. He also released a very viral-bait video for his single “Wow.” earlier this year.

Post Malone Tour Dates

September 14 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

September 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

September 17 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

September 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

September 21 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center (Swae Lee not appearing)

September 22 – Las Vegas, CA @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

September 26 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 3 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

October 6 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

October 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

October 12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

October 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

October 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

October 24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

October 25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Arena

October 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival

October 29 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

November 2 – Dallas, TX @ Posty Fest

November 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

November 8 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

November 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

November 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

November 14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

November 16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

November 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum