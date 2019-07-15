Post Malone Announces Runaway Tour in North America

Post Malone has announced the Runaway Tour, a set of North American tour dates beginning on September 14th in Tacoma, WA, and wrapping up November 20th at The Forum in Los Angeles. “Sunflower” collaborator Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will open on most dates. The tour will include a headlining show at the Voodoo Music and Arts Experience in New Orleans, LA, running October 25th through 27th, as well as a set at the Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful, running September 20th through 22nd.
Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday, July 19th at 10:00 am local time, with a Citi card presale running from Tuesday, July 16th at 10:00 am local time until Thursday, July 18th at 10:00 pm local time.
Earlier this month, Post Malone released the Fifties-era music video for “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug. He also released a very viral-bait video for his single “Wow.” earlier this year.
Post Malone Tour Dates
September 14 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
September 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
September 17 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
September 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
September 21 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center (Swae Lee not appearing)
September 22 – Las Vegas, CA @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
September 26 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
September 29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 3 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
October 6 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
October 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
October 12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
October 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
October 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
October 24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
October 25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Arena
October 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival
October 29 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
November 2 – Dallas, TX @ Posty Fest
November 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
November 8 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
November 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
November 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
November 14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
November 16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
November 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum