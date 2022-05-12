Post Malone and Roddy Ricch Are Tired of Being ‘Cooped Up’ on New Single

Post Malone puts an end to his pandemic blues with help from Roddy Ricch on his new song “Cooped Up,” the latest single off Malone’s upcoming LP Twelve Carat Toothache.

“I’m about to pull up / Hit switch, pull curtain / And I’ve been waitin’ so long / Now I gotta re-surface,” Malone announces at the onset. “I’ve been fuckin’ cooped up.”

Following the premiere of the single Thursday, Malone joined Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe to discuss “Cooped Up,” as well as his upcoming LP, due out in June.

“I’ve been out of my bag for a long time, and I’m trying to hop back in there, man,” he told Lowe of the track. “We knew what we wanted to say, and we knew what we wanted to express, not only in a song but in that particular moment on the album. And yeah, it just came super naturally.”

(As for where Malone penned the Louis Bell-produced song, he admitted, “I was probably on the shitter when I wrote it.”)

Malone added of collaborating with Ricch, “He’s just such an incredible man and just a natural performer and vocalist and lyricist. And he just gets after it, and it’s so cool. Dude, and just to watch him grow — and he’s such a beautiful, beautiful man. And so talented, man.”

Twelve Carat Toothache, which also boasts the Weeknd-featuring single “One Right Now,” is “the most honest record I’ve made,” Malone told Lowe. In a Rolling Stone interview earlier this year, Malone said the album would “speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”

The album — Malone’s first studio LP since 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding — arrives June 3. In addition to the Weeknd and Ricch, the album also features guests like Doja Cat, the Kid Laroi, and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold.