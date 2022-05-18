Post Malone and Roddy Ricch Party at the Edge of the Abyss in ‘Cooped Up’ Video

Post Malone and Roddy Ricch link up in the new music video for their recent single together, “Cooped Up.”

Directed by Andre Bato, the clip opens with Post Malone performing the song as he strolls around an apartment space that boasts an extremely chic vibe, but looks like its sitting in the midst of a giant abyss. There are some quick flashes of figures that appear to be lying in wait in the distance, though Roddy Ricch is the first to arrive on the scene. Rather than some unexpected horror from the dark depths appearing next though, the video ends with a horde of red-clad partiers entering the apartment for a final blowout.

“Cooped Up” was released last week, marking the first offering since Post Malone officially announced his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, set to arrive June 3. The only other album cut Posty has released so far is the Weeknd-featuring single, “One Right Now,” which arrived last year. But over the weekend, Post Malone used his Saturday Night Live debut to perform another new song, “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol,” which features the indie group Fleet Foxes.

Twelve Carat Toothache will be Post Malone’s fourth studio album and first in three years, following 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding. In an interview with Billboard earlier this year, the musician said the record would “speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”