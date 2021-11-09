Post Malone to Replace Travis Scott at Day N Vegas Festival

Post Malone will headline Day N Vegas festival on Saturday. He takes the place of Travis Scott, who canceled his top billing appearance following a massive crowd surge at Friday’s Astroworld, which left at least eight people dead and hundreds injured. The second night of Astroworld was canceled.

On Monday night, the festival confirmed Scott will no longer be performing at the event. “The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always top of priority in our festival planning,” the fest said in a statement. “We continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel and public safety agencies on our protocols for the weekend.”

Organizers announced Scott’s replacement shortly afterwards. “We are excited that Post Malone has been added to close out Saturday night,” the festival wrote alongside a photo of Post Malone and the weekend’s set times.

We are excited that @PostMalone has been added to close out Saturday night! 🌻 ♠️ Download the Day N Vegas app to view set times, register your wristband and receive real time updates and info 📲 pic.twitter.com/lrO6LfvJ78 — Day N Vegas (@daynvegas2021) November 9, 2021

Additional concert cancellations have been announced in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy. The Houston Open Concert series, which was originally scheduled to take place Nov. 11-14 at Minute Maid Park where Astroworld was held, was nixed on Monday, ABC13 reports. Ticket sales to Billy Joel’s scheduled show at the venue were slated to go on sale Friday, but sales have been halted.

“Out of respect for the Houston community after the events at Astroworld on Friday, organizers for the upcoming Billy Joel concert scheduled for Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday, September 23, today announced they are delaying the on sale until further notice,” Live Nation said in a statement on Monday via KHOU-11. “Tickets were scheduled to go on sale on Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m. Organizers will provide an update shortly on when ticket sales will begin.”