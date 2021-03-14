Watch Post Malone Bring a Very Dramatic ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ to the 2021 Grammy Awards

Post Malone, nominated for three awards at the 2021 Grammys, performed his song “Hollywood’s Bleeding” as part of Sunday’s ceremony.

Malone performed among a sea of fog — along with medieval-themed choir members lit by candlelight — dressed like a vampire hunter in a giant black leather trench coat. It was a spooky, gothic performance reminiscent of his idol Ozzy Osbourne.

Malone, a nine-time Grammy nominee (but not yet a Grammy winner) is up for a trio of prestigious awards at the 63rd annual event, including Album of the Year for 2020’s Hollywood’s Bleeding and both Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his single “Circles.”

This also marks the third consecutive year that Malone is up for Record of the Year: He previously earned nominations for “Rockstar” in 2019 and “Sunflower” in 2020. Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys also received an Album of the Year nod in 2019.

The prolific Malone has kept busy over the past year with a wide variety of appearances, including a cover of Hootie and the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be With You” to celebrate Pokemon’s 25th anniversary, a guest spot on Ozzy Osbourne’s “It’s a Raid,” a feature on Ty Dolla $ign’s “Spicy” and a Nirvana tribute livestream concert for Covid-19 relief.