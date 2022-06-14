 Watch Post Malone Cover Pearl Jam's 'Better Man' on 'Howard Stern' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Watch Post Malone Cover Pearl Jam’s ‘Better Man’ on ‘Howard Stern’

Singer said the track reminds him of his brother Jordan, who’s a Marine. “I’ve just been thinking about that a lot lately,” he said

Whenever Post Malone listens to Pearl Jam’s “Better Man,” he thinks of his brother. While appearing on The Howard Stern Show, the musician — who recently dropped his album Twelve Carat Toothache — performed an acoustic rendition of the Eddie Vedder-penned track.

He told Stern that he and his family went to go visit his brother when he was younger. “I remember my brother Jordan, he was a Marine, and he was stationed in Hawaii. And we went to go see him. I was 12, 13, maybe,” Malone said about the song. “And he played this song, and we were driving around. This was on an island you could drive around in a couple of hours. And he played it, and I guess I’ve just been thinking about that a lot lately.”

When asked by Stern if the song reminded him of his brother, he replied, “Every moment. And it makes me fuckin’ cry. He is just a beautiful man. And he introduced me to Pearl Jam in a big fuckin’ way.”

Accompanied by just an acoustic guitar, Malone closed his eyes as he emotionally sang his rendition of the 1994 Vitalogy hit.

“She lies and says she’s in love with him/Can’t find a better man,” Malone sang. “She dreams in color, she dreams in red/Can’t find a better man.”

The performance came as he revealed to Stern that he had recently welcomed a baby daughter with his fiancée.

I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went to play some video games,” Malone told Stern, before adding, “I want to let her make her own decisions. That’s it.”

The artist is set to go on a massive North American tour this summer in support of his new LP.

“I love touring and I love meeting my fans and singing these songs with them, but at the same time, it’s such an ass-kicker. My back kills me, my neck kills me, my feet kill me,” Malone told Billboard earlier this year. “There’s a lot to think about, and there’s a lot to focus on. You kind of have to have chameleon eyes and look every which way and keep track of what’s going on at all times. It’s the give-and-take — you give up so much and you receive it in love, and that’s what everything is about: feeling loved. That’s what everybody wants.”

