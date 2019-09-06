Hear Post Malone Rock Out With Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott on ‘Take What You Want’

Post Malone’s third studio LP, Hollywood’s Bleeding, arrived today, featuring contributions from SZA, Kanye West, Young Thug, Swae Lee, Father John Misty and more. But perhaps the most surprising vocal feature comes from iconic Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who appears alongside Travis Scott on the track “Take What You Want.”

Osbourne – who contributes new vocals and not a sample – is the first voice we hear on the song, belting out the aching chorus: “I feel you crumble in my arms down to your heart of stone/You bled me dry just like the tears you never show/Why don’t you take what you want from me?/Take what you need from me/Take what you want and go.” Malone has spoken about his fondness for heavy metal in the past, and even played in a hardcore band before he became a pop-chart dominator, so this feature feels very full-circle.

Malone previously released videos for the Hollywood’s Bleeding tracks “Circles” and “Goodbyes.” Both singles have, predictably, dominated the charts and proved to be juggernauts on streaming services, with “Goodbyes” debuting at Number One on the RS 100 chart. He kicks off his Runaway Tour in support of the album on September 14th, at Tacoma, Washington’s Tacoma Dome. The tour will run through November 20th.