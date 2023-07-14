Post Malone Considers His State of Mind on New Single ‘Overdrive’

Post Malone has dropped a new single, “Overdrive.” The song is the third track to emerge from his upcoming fifth album, Austin, out July 28 via Mercury Records/Republic Records. A Vevo Official Live Performance of “Overdrive” will arrive on Friday.

The acoustic guitar-led single sees Malone pensively reflecting on a relationship. “I’ll remove my tattoos if that’s cool to you,” he sings on the mid-tempo rock track. “I’ll do anything to be cool to you.”

“Overdrive” follows Malone’s recent singles “Chemical” and “Mourning,” which will also appear on Austin. The musician, whose real name is Austin Post, revealed the album’s title on Instagram earlier this year and described it as some of his best music yet.

“It’s been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me, at least — trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff,” he said. “I played guitar on every song on the record, and it was a really, really fun experience, and I’m super, super excited to share it with you.”

The album will feature 17 songs, including “Something Real,” which Malone teased on Instagram last month. The snippet of the track featured the singer’s emotive vocals while a haunting choir repeated the lyrics, “Something real” and “Something I can feel.” Trending Eric Church on Fans' Outraged Reaction to His CMA Fest Performance: 'I Was Shocked' Why Anti-Trafficking Experts Are Torching 'Sound of Freedom' Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed Striking SAG Actors in Disbelief Over Studios’ Dystopian AI Proposal

Malone recently hit the road in North America for his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour, which kicked off July 8 in Indiana and includes stops in Buffalo, Toronto, Tampa, and Los Angeles. In August, he’ll be heard on the big screen when he provides the voice of Ray Fillet in the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The musician’s last album, Twelve Carat Toothache, dropped last July.