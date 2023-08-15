Post Malone Falls Apart, Runs in Circles, Plays Biggest Hits for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

For his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut, Post Malone traced through the journey that led him to his recently released fifth studio album, Austin. Backed by a full band, an orchestra, and four backing vocalists, the musician strummed his guitar through a four-song set list that included “Sunflower,” “I Fall Apart,” “Circles,” and “Enough Is Enough.”

Posty has at least a handful of other songs that have also passed the one billion mark on streaming services — like the 21 Savage-assisted “Rockstar,” or “White Iverson” from his 2016 debut, Stoney. Then there’s also “Psycho,” “Better Now,” and “Goodbyes,” but his selections for Tiny Desk are reflective of his more recent forays into full-fledged pop and alternative rock.

At certain moments during and in-between songs, Post seems surprised by his own performance. “Thank you guys for coming and listening to the music today and thank you NPR for having me,” he told the crowd gathered in front of him in an almost bashful tone. “I’m super excited to come on this show, and super nervous — never mind, I’m not nervous at all, actually. I definitely wasn’t nervous when there were like 10 people in here and I’m definitely not nervous now that there’s a lot of people.”

He prefaced that he’s been on tour recently, supporting Austin, so his voice is “balls right now,” which added a raspy quality that actually helped the performance rather than detracted from it.

In a recent interview with Apple Music 1, Post explained that he’s been wanting to actually sit with his accomplishments lately, stating: “I just want to take some time now, and you mentioned all the accouterment of success and everything that comes with that — now I just want to take a second and enjoy it.”