Post Malone and Noah Kahan Can’t Stop Drinking About You on ‘Dial Drunk’

A month after Noah Kahan dropped his Stick Season part two, We’ll All Be Here Forever, the singer is revisiting its standout single “Dial Drunk” — this time with a new verse from Post Malone.

“The reaction to ‘Dial Drunk’ has been so incredible and so overwhelming,” Kahan said in a press release. “I never know when or why a song is going to land and to see the meaning and connection you have drawn from this track has inspired me in a way I have never been inspired before.”

“You can only imagine my shock and excitement when Post told me he wanted to not only sing on it, but write his own verse. I have been listening to Post Malone since ‘White Iverson’ dropped, even

covering ‘Congratulations’ right when my career was beginning,” he added. “It feels like a full circle moment, and it has been a dream come true to make this collaboration happen.”

On the song, Kahan sings from the perspective of “being young, drunk, and alone” and making mistakes for someone he loves — even if it’s not reciprocated. Malone’s verse continues the storyline with lyrics about singing from the back of a police car.

"Drinks pourin' couldn't stop it/Turn another slow dance into a mosh pit/Tuck my head then I heard the lock and/Told him that my first car was a Crown Vic," sings Malone in his part of the song. "Talking 'bout last time I was in the back of a cop car I fell in love/My face on the cold window try to sober back up and loosen my cuffs."

The new track comes as Kahan embarks on his North American Stick Season tour which will see him stop in cities such as Chicago, Pheonix, and Los Angeles. The song also became the musician’s first entry in the Billboard Hot 100 when it debuted at Number 43.

“To see it succeed on TikTok and have what seems to be this universal relatability in terms of people making their own lyrics and creating their own storylines was incredible,” Kahan told Rolling Stone of the success of his song “Stick Season.” “And it was really gratifying to see that I could make something that was specific to my life that could relate to a lot of different people’s lives.”