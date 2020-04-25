 Watch Post Malone's Nirvana Tribute Concert for COVID-19 Relief - Rolling Stone
Watch Post Malone’s Nirvana Tribute Concert for COVID-19 Relief

Rapper, backed by drummer Travis Barker, delivers 15-song set of Nirvana classics

Post Malone staged a virtual Nirvana tribute concert Friday, a livestreamed YouTube gig that raised over $2.6 million for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“What’s up, party people” Malone said during the gig. “We’re gonna play some Nirvana for you, and have some fun, and hopefully I don’t fuck up.”

Malone added, “Thank you to the gentlemen who wrote these beautiful songs.”

Backed by a socially distanced band that included drummer “Sir” Travis Barker, Malone delivered a 15-song, 80-minute set of Nirvana tracks, including a near-complete performance of the band’s classic Nevermind; that album’s “Polly” and, surprisingly, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” were the only songs not covered by Malone and company.

Malone also played three tracks off In Utero (his opener “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle,” “Very Ape” and “Heart-Shaped Box”) as well as a pair of Bleach cuts (“About a Girl” and “School”).

Kurt Cobain’s widow Courtney Love and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic were supportive of Malone’s endeavor prior to and during the concert itself, with Novoselic live-tweeting during the livestream.

“I don’t think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire!!!!,” the bassist tweeted. “Hello!!!!!! I love you all!!!! I am holding emotions back the whole show.”

Love, who claimed to style Malone in the Cobain-inspired floral-patterned dress for the performance, previously wrote on social media of the gig, “Thank you mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this fucking covid19 virus. I approve the usage. Good luck mr malone.”

In This Article: Courtney Love, Krist Novoselic, nirvana, Post Malone, Travis Barker

