 Post Malone to Perform Nirvana Tribute Concert for COVID-19 Relief
Rolling Stone
Post Malone Plots Nirvana Tribute Livestream Concert for Coronavirus Relief

Musician will perform a set of “Nirvana hits and fan favorites” to raise money for United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

Jon Blistein

Post Malone performs in concert during his "Runaway Tour" at The Wells Fargo Center, in PhiladelphiaPost Malone In Concert - , Philadelphia, USA - 21 Feb 2020

Post Malone will livestream a set of Nirvana hits and fan favorites this Friday to raise money for coronavirus relief.

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/Shutter

Post Malone will host a livestream concert tribute to Nirvana this Friday, April 24th at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

The show will broadcast live from Post Malone’s home and air on his official YouTube channel. A press release says he’ll “perform a set of Nirvana hits and fan favorites.” For more info, fans can text 817-270-6440, which is a number Post Malone offered up on his social media pages earlier this week alongside the note, “text me.” A teaser for the concert is available to watch below.

During his livestream Friday, Post Malone will raise money for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Throughout the show, Google will match all donations at up to $5 million, with all proceeds going to the UN Foundation.

Post Malone is an avowed Nirvana fan, who has previously covered “All Apologies” live. He also has a couple of Nirvana tattoos: His knuckles bear portraits of artists he admires who died at a young age, including Kurt Cobain, while the “Stay Away” tattooed on his forehead is a nod to the Nirvana song of the same name.

Post Malone released his most recent album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, last September. This year, he’s collaborated with artists like Ozzy Osbourne (“It’s a Raid”) and Justin Bieber (“Forever”).

In This Article: nirvana, Post Malone

