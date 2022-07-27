 Post Malone Drops New Trailer for Upcoming Doc About His Runaway Tour - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Post Malone Takes Fans on the Road With Him in New Trailer for Upcoming ‘Runaway’ Concert Doc

Hour-long film about rapper’s pre-Covid trek debuts Aug. 12, a month before he embarks on Twelve Carat Toothache Tour

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

While Post Malone will embark on his Twelve Carat Toothache tour in Sept., the rapper will take fans behind the scenes of his pre-Covid Runaway Tour in an upcoming documentary.

Amazon Freevee will debut Post Malone: Runaway on the streaming service on Aug. 12. As seen in the new trailer for the hour-long doc, the film gives an onstage and backstage look at Malone’s 2019/20 trek, as well as goes in-depth on his life and career. The Runaway Tour was canceled, with five shows remaining, in March 2020 due to the then-emerging pandemic.

“I already knew Post Malone was a force before going on tour. But then, after spending time with him, unfiltered, close, and personal, I very quickly realized he’s unlike anything the world has seen before. He’s a polymath, loyal to his art, a true ‘rock star,’” the film’s director Hector Dockrill said in a press statement. 

“Being on tour with Post is like every emotion hitting you at once, it’s intense, and it’s wild, and our vision was to pull fans into the experience just enough to get a glimpse of this, while leaving the rest to the imagination.”

Malone will return to the road this fall for a 33-city trek in support of his latest LP, Twelve Carat Toothache; the tour kicks off Sept. 10 in Omaha and concludes two months later with a Nov. 15 gig in Los Angeles.

In This Article: Post Malone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.