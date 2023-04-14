Post Malone Drops New Single ‘Chemical,’ First New Music of 2023

Less than a year after Post Malone dropped his Twelve Carat Toothache, he’s back with a new single dubbed “Chemical.”

The accompanying music video features Malone alone in different settings, from the front seat of his car smoking to a fake background of beach. “Outside of the party smoking in the car with you/Seven nation army fighting at the bar with you,” sings the artist for the chorus. “Tell you that I’m sorry/Tell me what I gotta do/Cuz I can’t let go It’s chemical.”

“A big cheers to all my big special gamers out there,” Malone wrote on social media Thursday alongside a snippet of “Chemical” ahead of the single’s arrival.

"Chemical" marks Malone's first solo music since Twelve Carat Toothache arrived in July 2022; since then, the usually prolific artist has only guested on one song, YG's "Sober" alongside Roddy Ricch.

While Malone has been quiet on the music front, he’s been making moves in the movie biz. In August, Malone will be heard on the big screen when he provides the voice of Ray Fillet in the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem; it’s unclear as yet if he’ll also contribute to that film’s soundtrack. Malone — credited under his real name, Austin Post — is also set to appear in the Jack Black-starring Christmas comedy Dear Santa, directed by the Farrelly Brothers.

Malone is currently on a European tour through May, after which he’ll return stateside to headline Napa, California’s BottleRock Festival.