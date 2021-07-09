Watch Post Malone’s New ‘Motley Crew’ Video Featuring Tommy Lee

Post Malone hits the race track in his new video for “Motley Crew,” which features a cameo from Mötley Crüe founding drummer Tommy Lee.

The Cole Bennett-directed clip was filmed at the Auto Club Speedway , as Post Malone and his “motley crew” head onto the race course. The video features appearances from NASCAR stars Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace, alongside Big Sean, French Montana, Kerwin Frost, LoveLeo, SAINt JHN, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Pressa, Trinidad James, Tyla Yaweh, and Lee himself.

“I’m at the top of the pyramid/Bitch, I’m a star, I’m serious,” Malone sings on the track, invoking the Fast and Furious series. “We came to play.”

The rapper-singer is slated to headline a number of festivals this year, including Lollapalooza in Chicago, Rolling Loud Miami, and Governors Ball in New York. Earlier this year, he made a cameo in the Guy Ritchie-directed film Wrath of Man. He also dropped a pair of covers. He performed Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown” during We’re Texas Fundraiser, and he released a rendition of Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be With You” for the 25th anniversary of Pokémon. His most recent album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, arrived in 2019.