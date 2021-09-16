 Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead 2021 Posty Fest - Rolling Stone
Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Rod Wave, and more also set for rapper’s hometown Dallas-area two-day fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event.

Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors.

Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information.

Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.

