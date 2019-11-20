RS Charts: Post Malone at Number One Again on Rolling Stone Artists 500

Post Malone fended off all challengers once again as he claimed the top spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of November 8th through November 14th.

Posty solidified his second straight week at Number One with 116.5 million streams as his latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, landed at Number Two on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 74,000 album-equivalent units, and his hit single “Circles” held tight at Number Three on the Top 100 Songs chart with 15.5 million streams. Youngboy Never Broke Again and Drake fell right behind Post Malone, picking up 110.4 million and 98.2 million song streams, respectively.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

It was country star Luke Combs, however, who shook up the Top 10, jumping from Number 24 to Number Four on the strength of his new album, What You See Is What You Get, which debuted at Number One on the Top 200. Combs racked up 91.7 million total song streams, with his new record pulling in 72.1 million. But where his very impressive 96,300 actual album sales helped catapult him to Number One on the albums chart, they actually held him back a on streams-based Artists 500.

The rest of the Top 10 featured familiar faces — Kanye West (76.4 million), DaBaby (68.3 million), Taylor Swift (60.9 million), Travis Scott (57 million), Billie Eilish (54.1 million) and Young Thug (52.5 million) — but there was more movement just outside it. Lil Baby jumped from Number 39 to Number 11 with 47.5 million song streams as his new track, “Woah,” debuted at Number One on the Top 100 Songs chart with 19 million streams. Rod Wave leapt from Number 23 to Number 12, notching 46.9 million song streams as his latest album, Ghetto Gospel, climbed to Number 10 on the Top 200. And lastly, Lil Mosey flew from Number 86 to Number 24, notching 34.3 million streams as his new album, Certified Hitmaker, debuted at Number 14 on the Top 200.