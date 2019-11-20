 Post Malone Tops Artists 500 as Luke Combs Rises – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Watch Che Apalache Sing Protest Song 'The Wall' at U.S.-Mexico Border Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

RS Charts: Post Malone at Number One Again on Rolling Stone Artists 500

Luke Combs climbs to Number Four on strength of Number One album, What You See Is What You Get

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
Post Malone

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Post Malone fended off all challengers once again as he claimed the top spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of November 8th through November 14th.

Posty solidified his second straight week at Number One with 116.5 million streams as his latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, landed at Number Two on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 74,000 album-equivalent units, and his hit single “Circles” held tight at Number Three on the Top 100 Songs chart with 15.5 million streams. Youngboy Never Broke Again and Drake fell right behind Post Malone, picking up 110.4 million and 98.2 million song streams, respectively.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Related

Post MalonePost Malone in concert, Runaway Tour, Oakland, USA - 14 Nov 2019
Post Malone Extends Runaway Tour Into 2020
RS Charts: Post Malone's 'Hollywood's Bleeding' Returns to Number One

Related

1969, Singer Grace Slick performs with the American rock group Jefferson Airplane at Woodstock music festival. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
The Making of the 'Woodstock' Documentary
Jimmy Page Before Led Zeppelin: 20 Great 1960s Session Songs

It was country star Luke Combs, however, who shook up the Top 10, jumping from Number 24 to Number Four on the strength of his new album, What You See Is What You Get, which debuted at Number One on the Top 200. Combs racked up 91.7 million total song streams, with his new record pulling in 72.1 million. But where his very impressive 96,300 actual album sales helped catapult him to Number One on the albums chart, they actually held him back a on streams-based Artists 500.

The rest of the Top 10 featured familiar faces — Kanye West (76.4 million), DaBaby (68.3 million), Taylor Swift (60.9 million), Travis Scott (57 million), Billie Eilish (54.1 million) and Young Thug (52.5 million) — but there was more movement just outside it. Lil Baby jumped from Number 39 to Number 11 with 47.5 million song streams as his new track, “Woah,” debuted at Number One on the Top 100 Songs chart with 19 million streams. Rod Wave leapt from Number 23 to Number 12, notching 46.9 million song streams as his latest album, Ghetto Gospel, climbed to Number 10 on the Top 200. And lastly, Lil Mosey flew from Number 86 to Number 24, notching 34.3 million streams as his new album, Certified Hitmaker, debuted at Number 14 on the Top 200.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.