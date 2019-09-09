Watch Post Malone Go to Medieval Times With Jimmy Fallon

Post Malone already donned a suit of armor this month for his “Circles” video, but he’s back at it again. In celebration of his new album Hollywood’s Bleeding, the rapper joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and traveled to Medieval Times.

The pair rooted for the Yellow Knight against the Red Knight as they chowed down on baked potatoes and chicken drumsticks, and Post even got some appreciation from their server, a fan of his song “Sunflower.” (When Fallon asked if she was a fan of The Tonight Show, she told him they don’t have television at Medieval Times. “But you have Spotify?” he asked.)

Eventually, it came time for Post and Fallon to dress up in armor and enter the arena themselves. After an attempt at sword fighting, Fallon challenged Post to a joust … or rather, let their professional knight stand-ins to the joust for them. But the queen still knighted Post Malone anyways.