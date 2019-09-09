 Post Malone Goes to Medieval Times With Jimmy Fallon – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next RS Road Test: Midland Drive the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Post Malone Go to Medieval Times With Jimmy Fallon

The pair eat baked potatoes, attempt a sword fight

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Post Malone already donned a suit of armor this month for his “Circles” video, but he’s back at it again. In celebration of his new album Hollywood’s Bleeding, the rapper joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and traveled to Medieval Times.

The pair rooted for the Yellow Knight against the Red Knight as they chowed down on baked potatoes and chicken drumsticks, and Post even got some appreciation from their server, a fan of his song “Sunflower.” (When Fallon asked if she was a fan of The Tonight Show, she told him they don’t have television at Medieval Times. “But you have Spotify?” he asked.)

Eventually, it came time for Post and Fallon to dress up in armor and enter the arena themselves. After an attempt at sword fighting, Fallon challenged Post to a joust … or rather, let their professional knight stand-ins to the joust for them. But the queen still knighted Post Malone anyways.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad