fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Concert Postponement

Post Malone Hospitalized, Postpones Boston Show

“I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” musician says
Post Malone holds a Flamengo shirt at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 4, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Post Malone has postponed his show at TD Garden in Boston tonight, Sept. 24, following being hospitalized. He announced the news in an Instagram story. “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” he wrote. He added that tickets for Saturday’s show would be valid for when the concert is rescheduled.

“Boston, I love y’all so fucking much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” he wrote. “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

A rep for Post Malone did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

“We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so fucking sorry,” he continued. “Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now. Once again, I’m so fucking sorry. I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon.”

Last week, Post Malone injured his ribs after he accidentally fell through an open trap door while performing in St. Louis last Saturday. It’s unclear if the injury is related to his recent hospitalization. Malone is in the midst of a North American tour in support of his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere: Selma Blair Brings Everyone to Tears and the First Pair Is Eliminated

A New Mom Left Home Over Her MIL and Husband's Unacceptable Treatment & Reddit is Raising Every Single Red Flag

Olivia Wilde Addresses Shia LaBeouf, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, Chris Pine's Spit-Gate

Kim Kardashian Pays $70 Million for Cindy Crawford's Former Malibu Estate

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad