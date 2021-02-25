Post Malone Covers Hootie and the Blowfish for Pokémon Day Celebration

Post Malone has released a cover of Hootie and the Blowfish’s 1995 hit song “Only Wanna Be With You” ahead of his performance at the Pokémon Day 25th-anniversary virtual concert on Saturday, February 27th.

Officially dubbed the “Pokémon 25 Version” of the song, Post Malone’s rendition trades the rootsy production of the original track for lush, echoing guitar and plenty of synthesizer sound effects that are reminiscent of the original Pokémon video game.

The song will be included in the setlist for Post Malone’s appearance at the Pokémon anniversary concert, streaming at 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST on February 27th. The event can be viewed for free on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels, and on Pokémon’s 25th-anniversary website.

Earlier this year, Post Malone appeared as a cartoon version of himself in the music video for his and Ozzy Osbourne’s collaboration, “It’s a Raid.” The song originally comes off Osbourne’s most recent LP, Ordinary Man, released in February 2020. Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign also released a remix of their 2020 track “Spicy,” now with new verses from YG, J Balvin, and Tyga. The singer is scheduled to headline Montreal’s Osheaga festival, currently set to take place in person July 30th through August 1st.