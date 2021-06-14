Meet the Dentist Behind Post Malone’s New Diamond Fangs

Post Malone has officially become one of the vampires in his 2019 track “Hollywood’s Bleeding.” The rapper recently added a new smile to his growing collection of body art: a set of sparking diamond fangs.

Malone’s new teeth were fashioned by celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly, cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi, and Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers. Connelly tells Rolling Stone that he met the rapper at Madison Square Garden a few years back when Malone said he was looking to get some teeth fixed. The rapper had seen some of the diamond embeds the dentist had done for other artists and athletes, and asked whether he could create a whole diamond tooth. Connelly had never done so before but agreed to try for Posty.

It took about a year-and-a-half of trial and error to figure out how to create the diamond teeth, then a few more months to insert them. “It’s very difficult to cut holes in diamonds without destroying them,” Connelly explains. He used 40 carats of diamonds sourced from Belgium and cut in Israel, coming in at $1.6 million.

“In order to make a diamond in the shape of a tooth — for example, if you get a six-carat canine tooth, you need a 12-carat raw cube. So there’s a lot of waste,” the dentist adds. “That diamond, they could have got three or four other diamonds out of it, so we had to waste it in order to get it into shape.”

According to Connelly, there’s no special method when it comes to cleaning Malone’s new teeth. He can just brush as he would normally. “He’s now got two functional, full diamond teeth,” he says. “They light up the room. They sparkle, they shine; they’re amazing.”

Connelly thinks Malone is set to start a trend with his new chompers; apparently, Odell Beckham Jr., among other celebrities, is on the waiting list. “I’ve been talking to a few other people who were waiting to see how this turned out before they dropped their million. So we’ll see.”

Oh, and before you ask: No, insurance does not cover the procedure.