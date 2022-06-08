Post Malone Day Drinks Cocktails Inspired by His Tattoos on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

There are a number of skills that allowed Seth Meyers to make a seamless transition from Saturday Night Live to his own late-night talk show – but being a good bartender is certainly not one of them.

On the latest episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host headed to The Waylon in New York City for a day of drinking with Post Malone, where he mixed up a few gnarly cocktail concoctions inspired by the musician’s distinct tattoos.

Malone’s most prominent inking, the cursive “Always Tired” tattoos beneath his eyes, was first up. The corresponding drink, which Meyers refers to as “Tired No More” after misreading the intro and jokingly berating his behind-the-camera team for getting it wrong, consisted of Starbucks at-home iced coffee, Red Bull, a helping of Blue Razz Four Loko, and a Pixie Stick.

The singer nearly chugged the first drink, only to gag on the “Stay Away Gibson” which combined gin, dry vermouth, brine, and pickled onions. “This might be one of the most vile things I’ve ever tasted,” Malone says. “I’ve tasted a lot of crazy shit.”

Some spicy drinks, milk chasers, and a glass of his own Maison No. 9 Rosé later, Malone brands Meyers with some face tattoos of his own. They don’t spend much time talking about Malone’s newly released fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, but they do plop down at the piano for a duet of the Cheers theme song.