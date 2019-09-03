 Post Malone Rescues the Princess in Medieval ‘Circles’ Video – Rolling Stone
Post Malone Rescues the Princess in Medieval ‘Circles’ Video

New album Hollywood’s Bleeding set for release this week

Post Malone stars as a knight in shining armor in his new video for “Circles,” released on Tuesday. The single is a cut from his forthcoming album Hollywood’s Bleeding, out September 6th.

In a medieval world that looks like a cross between Game of Thrones and The Elder Scrolls (Game of Thrones costumes, Elder Scrolls lighting), Post treks through a war-torn land, riding on his noble steed through battlefields and campsites. Along the way, he sees a recurring image of a princess with no mouth, kept captive in a castle. How does Post finally rescue her? Without giving much away, the Grimm Brothers have the answer.

Hollywood’s Bleeding will feature guest appearances by Ozzy Osbourne, Halsey, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, SZA, Da Baby and more. He previously released the track “Goodbyes,” featuring Young Thug. Post Malone kicks off his Runaway Tour in support of the album on September 14th, at Tacoma, WA’s Tacoma Dome. The tour will run through November 20th.

