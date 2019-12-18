You’ll Need Two Phones to Watch Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ Music Video

Post Malone has picked a very strange way to premiere his latest music video for “Circles.” (Yes, there’s already a “Circles” music video, but this is a new one.)

As seen in the preview video above, the visual requires two phones and a Spotify subscription in order to play. Users must open a separate Spotify playlist on each phone — Posty’s Universe on the left phone, Today’s Top Hits on the right phone — and scroll down to where “Circles” is listed on both playlists. You then have to tap “Circles” on each phone simultaneously, and the two halves of the visual will play side-by-side. It’s two halves of a…circle…get it?

The video itself is a neat concept, showing two halves of a relationship coming together in red and blue. The one downside is that you have to sync up both halves of the video manually. Also, it requires two phones to work, something that might be difficult to do by yourself if you’re not Kevin Gates.

Post Malone is currently on tour for his latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, and recently announced additional tour dates for 2020.