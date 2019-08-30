Post Malone Grapples With a Fleeting Relationship on New Song ‘Circles’

Post Malone ruminates on a fleeting relationship in his new single, “Circles.” The song precedes the release of his forthcoming album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, due out on September 6th.

On the pensive, acoustic guitar-led “Circles,” the musician contemplates letting go of a relationship that’s not coming together and risk being the “bad guy” acknowledging that it’s not working, or letting it run a different course. However, the couple continues to be drawn back to each other despite the signs pointing to its demise. “Seasons change and our love went cold/Feed the flame ’cause we can’t let go,” he sings on the chorus. “Run away, but we’re running in circles/Run away, run away/I dare you to do something/I’m waiting on you again, so I don’t take the blame.”

His third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, is the follow-up to last year’s Number One charting Beerbongs & Bentleys. “Circles” follows previously unveiled recent singles “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug and “Wow.” Following the release of his new LP, Post Malone hits the road for his Runaway Tour with Swae Lee, which launches on September 14th in Tacoma, Washington at Tacoma Dome and runs through the fall, culminating on November 21st at The Forum in Los Angeles, California.