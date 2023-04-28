Post Malone Addresses Concerns About His Weight Loss: He Isn’t Doing Drugs, He’s Just a Dad

If we had a nickel for every time a musician has had to address concerns about their physical appearance in the last three weeks, we would have two nickels — which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice, right? Similarly to Ariana Grande earlier this month, Post Malone has cleared up any worries about his weight and performances on-stage in a lengthy Instagram post clarifying that he’s okay — he’s just a dad now.

“I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage,” the musician wrote. “I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel. Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man… lol!”

Malone welcomed his first child nearly a year ago, announcing his daughter’s birth around the same time that he announced his tour supporting last year’s Twelve Carat Toothache tour. The stretch of shows, which ran from September through November, included a few nights where the singer injured himself by falling into holes on stage. That happened at least twice, and another show was postponed because he was having a difficult time breathing.

Still, he bounced back from all that and wants his fans to know he's perfectly fine. "I've spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y'all," Malone added. "You make my heart beat. I just wanted to say hi, and hopefully I'll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and I'm the happiest I've been in a long time. If you're having a hard time or need some love, I can say that you're loved more than you know, and keep fucking crushing it."

Malone’s comments echoed the sentiments Grande recently shared in addressing similar concerns about her weight. “The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly,” she said in a candid TikTok video. “[I was] at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.”

She added: “I know I shouldn’t have to explain that. But I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here, good might come from it.”