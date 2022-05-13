Post Malone Claims Bob Dylan Slid Into His DMs

Post Malone and Bob Dylan — BFFs? In an appearance on The Tonight Show to discuss his long-awaited new albumTwelve Carat Toothache, the rapper shared that he and the legendary folk singer have struck up an unusual friendship over text.

“I have not met Bob Dylan,” Malone told host Jimmy Fallon, after confirming he does have a Dylan tattoo on his arm. “But we have been — I don’t know how much I’m at liberty to discuss. But we’ve been chatting. We’ve chatted.”

“So he slid into your DMs?” Fallon asked. “Yeah, he kind of slid into my DMs,” Malone confirmed. The rapper added, “It’s incredible… He’s always just been a voice in my head. I’ve always just appreciated the music and appreciated the songwriting.”

Malone also talked about his early career, giving a tattoo to The Kid Laroi, and how he rediscovered his passion for making music.

“I lost that drive,” he noted of his forthcoming album’s delay. “But then there was this one moment that snapped. Because it’s been three years, just about. And [there was] one moment that snapped and said, ‘This is why I’m here and this is what I want to do. This is what I was meant to do and that’s to make medium music for people to enjoy.'”

Twelve Carat Toothache is set to drop June 3. Earlier this week, Post Malone shared “Cooped Up,” a collaborative single with Roddy Ricch. The album, his follow-up to 2019’s highly successful Hollywood’s Bleeding, will also feature already-released single “One Right Now” with the Weeknd.

In a Rolling Stone interview earlier this year, Malone said the album would “speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”