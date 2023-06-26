Post Malone Reveals ‘Austin’ Tracklist, Shares ‘Something Real’ Snippet

Post Malone is gearing up for the release of his upcoming album, Austin, and revealed the names of the project’s 17 tracks on Monday. He also shared a snippet of one of the songs, “Something Real.”

“My new record AUSTIN has 17 songs and drops July 28th 🍻💕,” Malone wrote on Instagram. “Here’s a snippet of one of em 🥹 I love you!!!”

The snippet features his beautiful vocals while a haunting choir repeats the lyrics, “Something real” and “Something I can feel.”

Among the tracks featured on the record are songs such as “Novacandy, “Socialite,” “Speedometer,” “Hold My Breath,” and “Enough Is Enough.” (Full tracklist below.) The back of the record features a white cut-out of a pickup truck parked in front of a suburban home and the album’s title (his name, Austin) printed in large font. (The LP also features singles “Chemical” and “Mourning.”)

Malone announced the record in mid-May, sharing an Instagram Reel with details about the new music.

“I wanted to say that I love you guys so very fucking much,” Malone shared in an Instagram Reel. “I’m here on tour in Europe right now, and I wanted to tell you guys that I have an album coming out this summer on July 28. It’s called Austin. Like my name — that is my name.”

He added: “It’s been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me, at least — trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff. I played guitar on every song on the record, and it was a really, really fun experience, and I’m super, super excited to share it with you.”

Malone — who dropped his album Twelve Carat Toothache — is also set to head out on the road this summer for his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying 2023 Tour.

Austin Tracklist:

1. “Don’t Understand”

2. “Something Real”

3. “Chemical”

4. “Novacandy”

5. “Mourning”

6. “Too Cool To Die”

7. “Sign Me Up”

8. “Socialite”

9. “Overdrive”

10. “Speedometer”

11. “Hold My Breath”

12. “Enough Is Enough”

13. “Texas Tea”

14. “Buyer Beware”

15. “Landmine”

16. “Green Thumb”

17. “Laugh It Off”