Post Malone (Finally) Announces Release of Album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

No need for popping pillies — a new Post Malone album is coming. (For real, this time.) On Wednesday, the musician announced the release of his album Twelve Carat Toothache on June 3 by simply posting a presave link featuring the album artwork: a blurred, red photo of his face.

Earlier this month, Malone’s manager Dre London teased that the album would be coming in May as he shared a video of himself playing tennis. “Results or Excuses Choose Your Side! @postmalone album coming next month!” he wrote. “What u want in life results or excuses!!”

The new record from the rap-R&B great has been a long time coming. He appeared on the cover of Billboard back in January teasing the album.

“There was a switch that flipped, and it felt like I was making Stoney,” he told the magazine, referencing his 2016 debut album. “I lost that, and the hardest part is getting it back. It ebbs and flows. It’s figuring out: ‘Just because I’m not inspired to do it at the moment doesn’t mean I’m giving up.’ ”

He also told the outlet that the songs on the record “speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment” and the “bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”

The singer also explained that it’ll be a shorter record. “Trying to shove 20 to 25 songs, it doesn’t work,” Post Malone said. “Talking to the label [it’s like], ‘Oh, if you have less songs, you’re not going to stream as much,’ but the whole thing is that you don’t want to compromise your art and your gut vibe on anything. I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore. I don’t need a Number One; that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did.”

The album — set to feature already-released single “One Right Now” with the Weeknd — is his followup to highly successful Hollywood’s Bleeding in 2019. The Grammy-nominated LP featured singles like “Wow,” “Circles,” “Enemies,” and “Allergic.”