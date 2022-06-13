Post Malone Announces North American Tour Supporting ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

Post Malone has announced an extensive 33-city North American tour scheduled for this fall in support of his recently released fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache. Malone will be joined on the road by Roddy Ricch, who will serve as the special guest opener for all but seven of the scheduled tour dates.

The Twelve Carat tour will kick off on Sept. 10 with a show at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. From there, Malone will make stops in Chicago, Columbus, Toronto, Boston, Detroit, Newark, New York, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, and more. The tour will wrap on Nov. 15 with a final show at the Cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

General sale for the Twelve Carat tour begins on Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

Twelve Carat Toothache arrived in early June, boasting appearances from Doja Cat, The Kid LAROI, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Weeknd. Malone and Ricch teamed up for the album single “Cooped Up” ahead of its release.

The Twelve Carat tour will mark Malone’s first since his run of shows in support of 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding was cut short due to the pandemic. In a Billboard profile earlier this year, he shared that taking Twelve Carat Toothache on the road was something that loomed over him.

“I love touring and I love meeting my fans and singing these songs with them, but at the same time, it’s such an ass-kicker. My back kills me, my neck kills me, my feet kill me,” Malone said. “There’s a lot to think about, and there’s a lot to focus on. You kind of have to have chameleon eyes and look every which way and keep track of what’s going on at all times. It’s the give-and-take — you give up so much and you receive it in love, and that’s what everything is about: feeling loved. That’s what everybody wants.”

Post Malone 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sept 10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Sept 11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept 14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Sept 17 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Sept 18 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Sept 20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept 23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct 1 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct 4 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct 7 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Oct 9 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Oct 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct 15 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

Oct 16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct 21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct 22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct 25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct 26 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Oct 28 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Oct 30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

Nov 3 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov 5 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov 6 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena