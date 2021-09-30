 Post Malone's 2021 Posty Fest Canceled, Pushed to 2022 - Rolling Stone
Post Malone’s 2021 Posty Fest Postponed Two Weeks After It Was Announced

Rapper’s third annual home state festival postponed due to “logistical issues impacting the production of the festival”

Daniel Kreps

Post Malone

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

Post Malone’s third annual Posty Fest, announced just two weeks ago, has been postponed until 2022.

“Due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival, Posty Fest is rescheduling to 2022. Refunds available at point of purchase,” festival organizers Live Nation said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We can’t wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet. Stay safe everyone, we’ll see you soon.”

No reason for the cancellation was provided, but Variety reports that the continued uptick of Covid-19 cases in Malone’s native Texas played a role in pushing the nearly sold-out festival back a year; it’s unclear whether Live Nation’s vaccination or negative test requirement that goes into effect on October 5th for all their festivals (including those in mandate-opposed Texas) also played a role in the cancellation.

The 2021 Posty Fest was scheduled to take place Halloween weekend, October 30th and 31st, outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium with a lineup that featured Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Flo Milli, and many more.

While his namesake fest was postponed, Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud and, most recently, New York’s Governors Ball.

In This Article: Post Malone

