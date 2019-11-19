Post Malone Extends Runaway Tour Into 2020

Post Malone has announced a second North American leg for his Runaway Tour in support of his most recent album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.
The run will kick off February 4th at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and wrap March 21st at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Post Malone will once again be supported by Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh on most of the dates (Swae Lee, however, will not appear at shows in Austin, Phoenix and Ontario).
Tickets for the second leg of the Runaway Tour will go on sale November 22nd at 9 a.m. local time via LiveNation. Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets November 19th at 5 p.m. local time through November 21st at 10 p.m. local time.
Post Malone released Hollywood’s Bleeding in September, and since then, the album has dominated the Rolling Stone charts, returning to the top spot on multiple occasions.
Post Malone is set to wrap the first leg of his Runaway Tour with a pair of shows in Los Angeles, November 20th and 21st.
Post Malone Tour Dates
February 4 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
February 5 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
February 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
February 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse
February 11 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
February 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
February 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
February 16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
February 18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
February 19 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
February 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
February 22 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
February 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
February 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
February 29 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
March 1 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
March 3 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
March 4 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 6 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
March 9 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
March 10 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center (without Swae Lee)
March 12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
March 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Arena (without Swae Lee)
March 17 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena (without Swae Lee)
March 19 – San Francisco , CA @ Chase Center
March 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena