Post Malone Extends Runaway Tour Into 2020

Post Malone has announced a second North American leg for his Runaway Tour in support of his most recent album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

The run will kick off February 4th at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and wrap March 21st at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Post Malone will once again be supported by Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh on most of the dates (Swae Lee, however, will not appear at shows in Austin, Phoenix and Ontario).

Tickets for the second leg of the Runaway Tour will go on sale November 22nd at 9 a.m. local time via LiveNation. Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets November 19th at 5 p.m. local time through November 21st at 10 p.m. local time.

Post Malone released Hollywood’s Bleeding in September, and since then, the album has dominated the Rolling Stone charts, returning to the top spot on multiple occasions.

Post Malone is set to wrap the first leg of his Runaway Tour with a pair of shows in Los Angeles, November 20th and 21st.

Post Malone Tour Dates

February 4 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

February 5 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

February 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

February 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse

February 11 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

February 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

February 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

February 16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

February 18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

February 19 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

February 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

February 22 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

February 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

February 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

February 29 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

March 1 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

March 3 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

March 4 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 6 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

March 9 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 10 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center (without Swae Lee)

March 12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

March 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Arena (without Swae Lee)

March 17 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena (without Swae Lee)

March 19 – San Francisco , CA @ Chase Center

March 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena