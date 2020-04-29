Post Malone Asking Fans to Help Decide Where to Donate $1 Million

Post Malone is asking fans to help him decide where to donate $1 million.

The musician is encouraging fans to text him organizations they support via the phone number 817-270-6440. Per a statement, the goal is to make sure the donations go to a variety of “cause areas” such as COVID-19 front-line responders, disaster relief, education, homelessness, hunger, mental health, veterans issues, and more.

“Not everyone has the ability to financially support causes that may be close to them or that have helped them in the past,” Malone said in a statement. “The fans are the absolute best and I want to give them the chance to give to charities that mean something to them.”

Last Friday, Malone hosted a livestream concert tribute to Nirvana that raised more than $500,000 for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. That tally was added to a larger YouTube donation pool that’s now nearing $4.5 million.

The performance itself found Malone backed by a socially distanced band that included drummer Travis Barker, and the 80-minute set comprised a nearly full album cover of Nevermind (sans “Polly” and “Smells Like Teen Spirit”), plus favorites like “Heart-Shaped Box” and “About a Girl.” The performance even earned accolades from Kurt Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love, and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic.